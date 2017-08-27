Listen Live Sports

Sanchez spends night in hospital after taking pitch to chest

August 27, 2017 1:18 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Adrian Sanchez is doing well one day after being hit in the chest by a pitch, according to a team spokeswoman.

Sanchez was sent to a local hospital Saturday night for a CT scan.

“He checked out fine. They kept him overnight to monitor his breathing and he’s been discharged,” Amanda Comak said Sunday.

A 96 mph pitch from Mets reliever Jeurys Familia struck Sanchez squarely in the chest as he tried to bunt in the eighth inning Saturday, and he remained on the ground for several minutes.

Sanchez remained in the game and delivered an RBI single.

He was not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Sunday’s day-night doubleheader. With Howie Kendrick at second for Daniel Murphy, Alejandro De Aza was in left.

The team called up Rafael Bautista from Triple-A Syracuse and he started in right. Pitcher A.J. Cole was optioned to Syracuse.

