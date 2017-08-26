Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed INF/OF Nicky Delmonico on the 10-day DL. Purchased the contract of C Rob Brantly from Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day DL. Purchased the contract of LHP Onelki Garcia from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Mike Morin to Salt Lake (PCL). Activated RHP Blake Wood.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B Greg Bird from the 60-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF Carlos Gomez from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Phil Gosselin to Round Rock (PCL). Acquired RHP Paolo Espino from Milwaukee for cash considerations and optioned him to Round Rock (PCL). Designated RHP Tanner Scheppers for assignment.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day DL. Activated INF Jose Reyes from the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Travis Taijeron from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Kevin McGowan to Las Vegas.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 10-day DL. Recalled C Elias Diaz from Indianpolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Tim Melville off waivers from Minnesota (AL). Transferred RHP Miguel Diaz to the 60-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed LHP Ed Pruitt and RHP Roby Romero.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed LHP Darrell Thompson.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed C Tucker Pennell. Traded RHP Cal Drummond and a player to be named to Texas for RHP Jared Mortenson and a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHP Carlos Pimentel to Fargo-Moorhead for future considerations.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Traded RHP Brad Orosey to Lincoln Saltdogs for a player to be named.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Andrew Gutierrez.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released LHP Chris Cotton.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Traded RHP Jesse Pratt and future considerations to Texas AirHogs for RHP/OF Jacob Morris.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of RHP Henderson Alvarez to Philadelphia (NL).

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded INF Taylor Brennan and a player to be named to Trois-Rivieres for RHP Kyle Hansen.

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Sebastian Diaz and RHP Bobby St. Pierre.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed C Jean-Luc Blaquire.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Jean-Francois Dionne.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed C Eric Wood to a two-year extension through the 2019 season.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived-injured DT Bruce Gaston.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived-injured C-G Kraig Urbik.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL Kony Ealy.