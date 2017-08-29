Listen Live Sports

Schebler leads Reds to 14-4 win, ending 14-game skid vs Mets

By JOE KAY
August 29, 2017 10:50 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Scott Schebler hit his first career grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended their 14-game losing streak against the New York Mets with a 14-4 victory Tuesday night.

The Reds hadn’t beaten the Mets since Sept. 6, 2014. They’d dropped their last eight to New York at Great American Ball Park, where the Mets are 30-16 all-time — the best winning percentage by any NL team, including the Reds.

Cincinnati put it away with a seven-run eighth inning that featured Adam Duvall’s three-run homer. Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki made his second appearance on the mound this season and induced a double-play grounder.

Reds rookie Sal Romano (4-5) made his third straight solid start, allowing three runs and six hits in six innings.

