Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sebastian Vettel extends Ferrari contract for 3 more years

August 26, 2017 6:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel has extended his contract with Ferrari for another three years.

The German driver, who was out of contract at the end of this season after joining from Red Bull in 2015, has a new deal until the end of 2020.

Ferrari made the announcement in a statement Saturday, without giving further details.

It ends speculation whether the 30-year-old Vettel was going to stay with the Italian team, or potentially make a move to rival Mercedes.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who trails Vettel by 14 points in this year’s title race, scoffed at that prospect on Thursday, saying Vettel would not want to be his teammate.

Vettel and Hamilton have won four races each this season heading into Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.