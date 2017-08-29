Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sid Williams to transfer from St. John’s

August 29, 2017 5:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Sid Wilson, a New York City high school star, has requested to transfer from St. John’s before his freshman season starts.

St. John’s has granted the 6-foot-7 Wilson permission to speak with other Division I programs.

Before signing with St. John’s in May, Wilson spent his senior year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, where he helped lead the Bobcats to the 2017 National Prep Championship. He previously attended St. Raymond in the Bronx.

“We know this was not an easy decision for Sid, so we are supportive of him as he strives to find the right fit,” St. John’s coach Chris Mullin said. “He is a good person and talented player who we wish the best as he begins his new journey.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Rural Development employees gather tomatoes for on a Maryland farm

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.