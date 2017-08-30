Listen Live Sports

Simson, Knapp advance to US Senior Amateur final

August 30, 2017 9:11 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time champion Paul Simson won two matches Wednesday to advance to the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship final at Minikahda Club.

Trying to match Lewis Oehmig’s record of three titles, the 66-year-old Simson, from Raleigh North Carolina, will face 55-year-old Sean Knapp of Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Simson, the 2010 and 2012 winner in the event for players 55 and older, beat Matt Sughrue of Arlington, Virginia, 5 and 4 in the quarterfinals, and topped Frank Vana of Boxford, Massachusetts, 5 and 3 in the semifinals.

“I’ve been playing pretty well all summer and have been on the periphery of having a really good year,” Simson said. “I’ve done a lot of good things, but it’s just been a little bit off, and it has pretty much come together this week.”

Knapp beat David Nocar of Millersville, Maryland, 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals, and edged Dave Ryan of Taylorville, Illinois, 1 up in the semifinals.

The finalists earned spots in the 2018 U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

