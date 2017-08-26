Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stanley accounts for 2 TDs, FAMU beats Texas Southern 29-7

August 26, 2017 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Stanley ran for a touchdown and threw for another score to help Florida A&M beat Texas Southern 29-7 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Stanley was 19-of-32 passing for 217 yards, Ricky Henrilus had 81 yards rushing and Brandon Norwood added three receptions for 63 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown catch, for Florida A&M.

Stanley’s 9-yard touchdown run with 2:53 left in the first quarter capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive and put FAMU up 7-0. On the Rattlers’ next possession, Devin Bowers scored on a 6-yard run to make it 13-0 lead early. Norwood’s touchdown catch made it 20-0 going into halftime.

Texas Southern had just 202 total yards and 10 first downs as FAMU controlled the ball for nearly 39 minutes.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.