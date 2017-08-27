Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed DH Victor Martinez on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF JaCoby Jones from Toledo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Purchased the contract of RHP Tyler Mahle from Louisville (IL). Transferred RHP Scott Feldman to the 60-day DL. Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to Louisville.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Joe Jones.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Zach Aring.

Advertisement

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Matt Schuld.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released OF Tyler Sullivan.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Derrick Lott. Placed DT Jordan Hill on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Matt Lengel and DE Caleb Kidder.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed CB Tay Glover-Wright off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived/injured DE Evan Schwan.

NEW YORK JETS — Acquired S Terrence Brooks from Philadelphia for CB Dexter McDougle. Claimed DE Kony Ealy off waivers from New England. Waived/injured DL Anthony Johnson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with D Will Butcher on a two-year, entry-level contract.

TENNIS Tennis Integrity Unit

TIU — Suspended Romanian player Marius Frosa eight months and fined him $1,000 after having three online betting accounts, through which 12 bets were placed on tennis between July 2014 and June 2015.

COLLEGE

KENT STATE — Announced football coach Paul Haynes is taking a medical leave of absence and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Don Treadwell will serve as interim head coach.

LANDER — Named Taylor Braselton assistant softball coach, Cameron Tekker assistant student baseball coach and Brett Hash assistant volunteer baseball coach.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Gil Walker assistant baseball coach and Marshall McDonald assistant volunteer baseball coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Sadie Campanella assistant women’s tennis coach.