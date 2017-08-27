Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

August 27, 2017 10:26 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed DH Victor Martinez on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF JaCoby Jones from Toledo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Purchased the contract of RHP Tyler Mahle from Louisville (IL). Transferred RHP Scott Feldman to the 60-day DL. Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to Louisville.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Joe Jones.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Zach Aring.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Matt Schuld.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released OF Tyler Sullivan.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Derrick Lott. Placed DT Jordan Hill on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Matt Lengel and DE Caleb Kidder.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed CB Tay Glover-Wright off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived/injured DE Evan Schwan.

NEW YORK JETS — Acquired S Terrence Brooks from Philadelphia for CB Dexter McDougle. Claimed DE Kony Ealy off waivers from New England. Waived/injured DL Anthony Johnson.

        Worried about the threat of a government shutdown? Let us know: Take our anonymous survey.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with D Will Butcher on a two-year, entry-level contract.

TENNIS
Tennis Integrity Unit

TIU — Suspended Romanian player Marius Frosa eight months and fined him $1,000 after having three online betting accounts, through which 12 bets were placed on tennis between July 2014 and June 2015.

COLLEGE

KENT STATE — Announced football coach Paul Haynes is taking a medical leave of absence and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Don Treadwell will serve as interim head coach.

LANDER — Named Taylor Braselton assistant softball coach, Cameron Tekker assistant student baseball coach and Brett Hash assistant volunteer baseball coach.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Gil Walker assistant baseball coach and Marshall McDonald assistant volunteer baseball coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Sadie Campanella assistant women’s tennis coach.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.