Sunday’s Sports Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed DH Victor Martinez on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF JaCoby Jones from Toledo (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Purchased the contract of RHP Tyler Mahle from Louisville (IL). Transferred RHP Scott Feldman to the 60-day DL. Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to Louisville.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Joe Jones.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Zach Aring.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Matt Schuld.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released OF Tyler Sullivan.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Derrick Lott. Placed DT Jordan Hill on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Matt Lengel and DE Caleb Kidder.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed CB Tay Glover-Wright off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived/injured DE Evan Schwan.
NEW YORK JETS — Acquired S Terrence Brooks from Philadelphia for CB Dexter McDougle. Claimed DE Kony Ealy off waivers from New England. Waived/injured DL Anthony Johnson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with D Will Butcher on a two-year, entry-level contract.
|TENNIS
|Tennis Integrity Unit
TIU — Suspended Romanian player Marius Frosa eight months and fined him $1,000 after having three online betting accounts, through which 12 bets were placed on tennis between July 2014 and June 2015.
KENT STATE — Announced football coach Paul Haynes is taking a medical leave of absence and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Don Treadwell will serve as interim head coach.
LANDER — Named Taylor Braselton assistant softball coach, Cameron Tekker assistant student baseball coach and Brett Hash assistant volunteer baseball coach.
PRESBYTERIAN — Named Gil Walker assistant baseball coach and Marshall McDonald assistant volunteer baseball coach.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Sadie Campanella assistant women’s tennis coach.