The Latest: Wimbledon champ Muguruza advances at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova downed former No. 1 Jelena Jankovic 7-5, 7-5, to advance to the second round of the U.S. Open.

Kvitova, the No. 13 seed, blasted 28 winners, twice as many as her opponent, and converted nearly three-quarters of her first-serve points en route to the victory.

Other completed matches on Monday’s opening day of the tournament included American wild card Sofia Kenin defeating 32nd-seeded American Lauren Davis 7-5, 7-5; Alize Cornet of France defeating Brit Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4; Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic beating Misa Eguchi of Japan 6-2, 6-2; and American Sachia Vickery defeating Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

On the men’s side, 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta defeated American Evan King 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (5); Kyle Edmund of Great Britain defeated No. 32 Robin Haase of the Netherlands 6-3, 7-5, 6-3; and British qualifier Cameron Norrie defeated Russian Dmitry Tursunov, who retired after dropping the first two sets 7-6 (7), 6-1.

12:30 p.m.

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza advanced easily to the second round of the U.S. Open, needing just an hour to beat American Varvara Lepchenko 6-0, 6-3.

The third-seeded Spaniard looked efficient in the tournament’s first match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, firing 16 winners, twice as many as her opponent.

Other matches involving seeded players to finish quickly on Monday’s opening day included No. 18 Caroline Garcia of France defeating Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic 6-0, 6-1, and 31st-seeded Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia defeating Italian Camila Giorgi 6-3-6-4.

11:35 a.m.

Play has begun on the first day of the U.S. Open, with Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court against American Varvara Lepchenko.

Other matches just getting underway on the main show courts include two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova against former No. 1 Jelena Jankovic, Spaniard Nicolas Almagro against American Steve Johnson, and No. 32-seeded Lauren Davis against fellow American Sofia Kenin.

There appears to be no need for the year-old roof on Ashe. Play began Monday with mostly sunny skies and a temperature of 70 degrees (21 Celsius).

10:30 a.m.

The 2017 U.S. Open is set to begin with near-perfect weather and a much-anticipated match.

That comes Monday night when No. 2-seeded Simona Halep takes on former No. 1 and five-time major champion Maria Sharapova, who was given a wild-card entry to the U.S. Open after returning from a 15-month doping ban. Halep is winless against Sharapova in six previous meetings.

Play begins in the day session in Arthur Ashe Stadium with Wimbledon champ Garbine Muguruza against American Varvara Lepchenko. The 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic is next up against aptly named Tennys Sandrgen of the U.S. And seven-time major champion Venus Williams plays Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

Other big names on Monday’s schedule include No. 4 Alexander Zverev, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and top American John Isner.