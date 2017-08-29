Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Svitolina off to fast start in US Open 1st round

August 29, 2017 11:50 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times local):

___

11:42 a.m.

Elina Svitolina is into the second set before many fans have even entered the grounds.

The fourth-seeded Ukrainian won the first set 6-0 against Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic in less than a half-hour.

Svitolina has a WTA Tour-leading five titles in 2017 and her 45 match victories rank second to Caroline Wozniacki.

Svitolina then won the first game of the second set before Siniakova finally got on the board.

___

11:03 a.m.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play their opening-round matches, while women’s No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova is also in action on the second day of the U.S. Open.

Nadal, who has returned to No. 1, faces Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in an afternoon match in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Federer, seeded third, meets young American Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday night under the lights.

Federer, a five-time U.S. Open champion, is 16-0 in first-round matches at the U.S. Open. Nadal is also unbeaten, going 12-0 while winning the title twice.

Pliskova is scheduled for the first match on Ashe when the Czech faces Magda Linette of Poland.

Defending women’s champion Angelique Kerber of Germany and 2009 men’s champion Juan Martin del Potro are also on the schedule, with rain in the forecast for later in the day.

___

