The Latest: Aurier joins Tottenham from PSG

12:50 p.m.

Ivory Coast right back Serge Aurier has completed his move to Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain.

The transfer was held up because there were complications with Aurier securing a work permit because he was sentenced to two months in prison last year for resisting arrest after leaving a Paris nightclub.

Aurier appealed against the sentence and never went to prison. PSG had to leave him out of its Champions League squad for a match against Arsenal in London last season because he was refused entry because of the ongoing case.

The 24-year-old Aurier played 57 league games for PSG, scoring twice, after joining from Toulouse, initially on loan in 2014. He won two league titles, three French Cups and three League Cups.

12:05 p.m.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has left Arsenal after six years to join Premier League rival Liverpool for an initial fee of 35 million pounds ($45 million).

The 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain allowed his Arsenal contract to enter its final season after rejecting offers of a new deal, and had been linked with a move across London to Chelsea.

Facing the prospect of losing Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer next year, Arsenal decided to cash in and Liverpool announced his transfer on Thursday on a “long-term” deal.

7:30 a.m.

Algeria says it has given winger Riyad Mahrez permission to leave the national squad to “formalize his transfer to his new club.”

Mahrez handed in a transfer request at Leicester days after the end of last season. Leicester rejected bids from Italian team Roma over the offseason. Mahrez, English soccer’s player of the year in the 2015-16 season, has played in Leicester’s first three games of the Premier League.

Mahrez was with Algeria ahead of games against Zambia.

6 a.m.

It’s the final day for soccer teams in England, France, Germany and Italy to sign players this year.

After Thursday, the next chance they will have to strengthen their squads is in January.

The transfer window closes on Thursday at 1600 GMT in Germany, and at 2200 GMT in England, France and Italy.

Spanish clubs have an extra day to complete player recruitment, with the transfer deadline not until 2200 GMT Friday.

