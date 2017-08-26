This Date In Baseball

Compiled by PAUL MONTELLA Aug. 27

1897 — Roger Bresnahan, later a Hall of Fame catcher, made his major league debut as a pitcher for the Washington Senators by shutting out the St. Louis Browns 3-0.

1937 — Brooklyn’s Fred Frankhouse pitched a rain-shortened no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds. The game was stopped with two out in the eighth inning with the Dodgers leading 5-0.

1974 — Benny Ayala of the Mets became the first National League player in 13 years to hit a home run in his first major league at-bat, connecting against Houston’s Tom Griffin in New York’s 4-2 victory at Shea Stadium.

1977 — Toby Harrah and Bump Wills of the Texas Rangers hit back-to-back inside-the-park home runs on consecutive pitches in the seventh inning as the Rangers beat the Yankees 8-2 at Yankee Stadium.

1978 — Joe Morgan of the Cincinnati Reds hit his 200th career home run to become the first player in major league history to have 200 homers and 500 stolen bases.

1982 — Rickey Henderson of Oakland broke Lou Brock’s 1974 record of 118 stolen bases in a season and stole three more bases in the Athletics’ 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. It gave Henderson 122 thefts in 127 games.

1999 — Vladimir Guerrero’s hitting streak was halted at 31 games by Cincinnati’s Ron Villone, as the Reds posted a 4-1 win over Montreal. Guerrero went 0-for-2 with an intentional walk against Villone, ending the majors’ longest hitting streak since 1987.

2005 — Jeff Kent became the first player to hit 300 home runs as a second baseman in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-3 win over Houston. The homer was the 325th of his career.

2010 — The Washington Nationals announced rookie sensation Stephen Strasburg had a torn ligament in his right elbow. The 22-year-old right-hander would need ligament replacement operation that requires 12 to 18 months of rehabilitation.

2010 — Florida led off a game with back-to-back homers for the first time in franchise history, Chris Volstad pitched eight strong innings and the Marlins romped 7-1 past slumping Atlanta. Cameron Maybin hit the first pitch of the game into the left-field seats and Logan Morrison then connected off Tommy Hanson for his first major league home run.

2011 — Justin Verlander became the majors’ first 20-game winner, grinding through six innings in the Detroit Tigers’ 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Verlander (20-5) became the first pitcher to win 20 games before the end of August since Arizona’s Curt Schilling in 2002.

Today’s birthdays: Sam Travis 24; Nick Tropeano 27; Jordy Mercer 30.

Aug. 28

1926 — Emil Levsen of the Cleveland Indians pitched two complete-game victories over the Boston Red Sox, 6-1 and 5-1. He did not strike out a batter in either game. The Indians used the identical lineup in both games.

1951 — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the New York Giants 2-0, snapping the Giants’ 16-game winning streak. The streak enabled the Giants to cut the Dodgers 13 1/2-game lead to six.

1971 — In the nightcap of a doubleheader, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Rick Wise hit two home runs to help himself to a 7-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

1977 — Steve Garvey of Los Angeles hit three doubles and two home runs in five at-bats, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 11-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. One of Garvey’s homers was a grand slam.

1977 — In a 6-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, Nolan Ryan of the California Angles struck out 11 batters to pass the 300-strikeout plateau for the fifth time in his career.

1990 — Ryne Sandberg became the first second baseman in history to have consecutive 30-homer seasons, leading the Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the Houston Astros.

1992 — The Milwaukee Brewers set an American League record with 31 hits and 26 singles in a 22-2 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays.

1996 — The Cleveland Indians finished the season 12-0 against Detroit Tigers to become the seventh team to sweep a season series since 1900.

2003 — Eric Gagne set a major league record with his 44th straight save this season as Los Angeles beat Houston 6-3. Gagne eclipsed Tom Gordon’s 1998 record of 43 in a row to begin a season. Gagne has 52 consecutive saves, two short of tying Gordon’s record of 54.

2008 — Cristian Guzman of the Nationals became the second player to hit for the cycle since the franchise moved to Washington, driving in three in an 11-2 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2014 — San Francisco’s Yusmeiro Petit set a major league record when he retired his 46th batter in a row, and the Giants beat Colorado 3-1. Petit got the first eight Colorado hitters, establishing the mark by striking out Charlie Culberson. That broke Mark Buehrle’s record of 45 straight with the Chicago White Sox in 2009. Petit’s streak covered eight games, six of them in relief.

2016 — Ryan Harlost led Endwell, New York, to the Little League World Series title, striking out eight and limiting South Korea to five hits in six innings in a 2-1 victory. Endwell became the first U.S. winner since Huntington Beach, California, in 2011, and gave New York its first championship since 1964.

Today’s birthdays: Matt Andriese 28; Will Harris 33; Ryan Madson 37.

Aug. 29

1918 — The Chicago Cubs, behind the pitching of Lefty Tyler, clinched the National League pennant with a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

1934 — The Philadelphia A’s ended Schoolboy Rowe’s 16-game winning streak with a 13-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1965 — San Francisco’s Willie Mays broke Ralph Kiner’s National League record with his 17th home run of the month in an 8-3 triumph over the New York Mets. Kiner had 16 homers in September of 1949. Mays hi a tape measure shot off Jack Fisher.

1967 — Bert Campaneris of the Kansas City A’s hit three triples in a 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians.

1971 — Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves knocked in his 100th run of the season, giving him the National League record of 11 seasons with 100 or more RBIs.

1977 — Lou Brock stole base No. 893, breaking Ty Cobb’s modern record for career stolen bases.

1977— Cleveland’s Duane Kuiper hit a one-out solo home run in the first inning off Chicago’s Steve Stone at Municipal Stadium. It was Kuiper’s only homer in 3,379 career at-bats — the fewest homers in most at-bats for any player in MLB history.

1985 — Don Baylor of the New York Yankees set an American League record when he was hit by a pitch for the 190th time in his career. Baylor was struck by California Angels pitcher Kirk McCaskill in the first inning, breaking the old mark of 189 set by Minnie Minoso.

1993 — George Brett recorded his 200th stolen base in Kansas City’s 5-4, 12-inning victory over Boston to join Willie Mays and Hank Aaron as the only players with 3,000 hits, 300 homers and 200 steals.

1995 — Pittsburgh’s Paul Wagner, the NL leader in losses, lost his no-hitter against Colorado on an infield single with two out in ninth.

2000 — Anaheim’s Darin Erstad went 3-for-5 to reach 200 hits faster than any player in 65 years as the Angels defeated Toronto 9-4. Ducky Medwick of the St. Louis Cardinals did it in 131 games in 1935.

2002 — Mark Bellhorn became the first player in NL history to hit a home run in the same inning from both sides of the plate, in the fourth of the Chicago Cubs’ 13-10 win over Milwaukee.

2004 — Albert Pujols hit his 40th home run and reached 100 RBIs for the fourth straight season to help St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 4-0. He’s the fourth player to start his major league career with four straight seasons with at least 100 RBIs, joining Hall of Famers Al Simmons, Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams.

2010 — Brian McCann hit a game-winning homer with help from video replay, giving the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Florida Marlins. It was the first time a game ended using a video review.

Today’s birthdays: Noah Syndergaard 25; Chris Taylor 27; Brent Suter 28; Mike Rzepczynski 32; Anthony Recker 34.

Aug. 30

1905 — Ty Cobb made his major league debut, hitting a double off Jack Chesbro of the New York Highlanders in the Tigers’ 5-3 victory.

1910 — Tom Hughes of the New York Yankees pitched a no-hitter for 9 1-3 innings before giving up a single to Harry Niles of the Cleveland Indians. The Yankees lost 5-0, with Hughes giving up seven hits in 11 innings.

1912 — Earl Hamilton of the St. Louis Browns pitched a 5-1 no-hitter against the Tigers at Detroit.

1916 — Dutch Leonard of the Boston Red Sox pitched a no-hitter against the St. Louis Browns for a 4-0 victory.

1918 — The New York Giants beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 1-0 in a game that took 57 minutes to play.

1953 — In the opening game of a doubleheader, rookie Jim Pendleton hit three of the Braves major-league record eight homers in a 19-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Braves hit four more homers in the second game, an 11-5 win, to set a major-league record for a doubleheader.

1960 — Pete Runnels went 6-for-7 as the Boston Red Sox edged the Detroit Tigers in 15 innings of a doubleheader opener.

1966 — Pete Rose homered from both sides of the plate to lead Cincinnati to a 6-4 win over St. Louis.

1986 — Tommy John, 43, and Joe Niekro, 41, pitched a doubleheader for the New York Yankees against Seattle to become the first 40-plus teammate combo to start a doubleheader since Sept. 13, 1933, when the Chicago Cubs’ Sad Sam Jones, 41, and Red Faber, 44, pitched against the Philadelphia Athletics. John lost the opener and Niekro won the second game, 3-0.

1987 — Minnesota’s Kirby Puckett went 6-for-6 with four RBIs and connected for two homers and two doubles to lead the Twins to a 10-6 victory over the Milwaukee.

1999 — Edgardo Alfonzo of the New York Mets went 6-for-6 with three homers, five RBIs and a major league record-tying six runs scored in a 17-1 win over Houston.

2006 — Curt Schilling became the 14th pitcher in major league history to reach 3,000 strikeouts when he fanned Oakland’s Nick Swisher in the first inning of the Red Sox’s 7-2 loss to Oakland.

2014 — Drew Hutchison pitched seven shutout innings, Jose Bautista homered for the fourth straight game and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 2-0. Mark Teixeira’s fourth-inning double was the only hit allowed by Hutchison, who walked two and struck out nine. Aaron Sanchez retired all six batters he faced for his first major league save.

2015 — Jake Arrieta pitched the sixth no-hitter in the majors this season and second against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 10 days, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 2-0 victory. Arrieta struck out a season-high 12 and walked one. Arrieta got the benefit of a close call for the official scorer in the third inning, when Kike Hernandez reached on a fielding error by second baseman Starlin Castro.

2015 — Jacoby Ellsbury hit a three-run homer, and Chase Headley and Stephen Drew each added a two-run shot as the New York Yankess routed Atlanta 20-6. The U.S. flag at Turner Field flew at half-staff and a moment of silence was observed before the game in memory of Gregory K. Murrey. Murrey, a Braves season-ticket holder, died after falling from the upper deck to the lower-level seats on Aug. 29. He was 60. The Braves displayed a photo of Murrey on the video board during the moment of silence.

Today’s birthdays: Steven Wright 33; Adam Wainwright 36.

Aug. 31

1915 — Jim Lavender of the Chicago Cubs pitched a 2-0 no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Giants.

1935 — Vern Kennedy of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter to beat Cleveland 5-0. Kennedy also had a bases-loaded triple.

1937 — Rudy York of the Tigers hit his 17th and 18th home runs of the month to set a major league record as Detroit beat Washington 12-3.

1950 — Brooklyn’s Gil Hodges tied a major league record by hitting four homers against the Boston Braves in the Dodgers’ 19-3 rout. Hodges also added a single for 17 total bases and drove in nine runs. His first homer was a two-run shot off Warren Spahn in the second inning. He followed with a three-run homer in the third off Norman Roy and a two-run homer off Bob Hall in the sixth. Hodges had a single in the seventh and a two-run shot off Johnny Antonelli in the eighth. Carl Furillo was on base for each of the home runs. Brooklyn pitcher Carl Erskine singled in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.

1959 — Sandy Koufax of Los Angeles struck out 18 Giants for a National League record as the Dodgers beat San Francisco 5-2.

1974 — In a Northwest League game, Portland manager Frank Peters rotated his players so each man played a different position each inning. The strategy worked for an 8-7 win over Tri-Cities.

1990 — The Griffeys — 20-year-old Ken Jr. and his dad, Ken, 40 — made major league history, leading Seattle to a 5-2 victory over Kansas City. The Griffeys were the first father and son to play together in the big leagues.

2001 — Pitcher Danny Almonte who dominated the Little League World Series with his 70 mph fastballs was ruled ineligible after government records experts determined he actually was 14, and that birth certificates showing he was two years younger were false. The finding nullified all the victories by his Bronx, N.Y., team, the Rolando Paulino Little League All-Stars, and wiped out all its records — including Almonte’s perfect game and an earlier no-hitter.

2004 — Omar Vizquel went 6-for-7 to tie the American League record for hits for a nine-inning game in Cleveland’s 22-0 victory over the New York Yankees. The 22-0 beating, was the largest loss in the history of the Yankees’ organization. Cleveland matched the largest shutout win in the major leagues since 1900, set by Pittsburgh against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 16, 1975.

2005 — Florida’s Jeremy Hermida became the first player in more than a century and the second to hit a grand slam in his first major league at-bat, connecting in the seventh inning off the St. Louis Cardinals’ Al Reyes.

2005 — Albert Pujols hit an RBI triple in St. Louis’ 10-5 victory over the Florida Marlins, giving him 100 RBIs this season. Pujols became the first player in major league history to hit at least 30 home runs and drive in 100 runs in his first five seasons in the majors.

2010 — Cuban defector Aroldis Chapman reached 102 mph during one perfect inning, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee 8-4. Chapman joined the Reds’ bullpen and matched the hype his first time out, throwing four pitches clocked at 100 mph or better.

2011 — Two milestone home runs — Chipper Jones’ 450th and Derek Lowe’s first — gave Atlanta the early lead and Lowe combined with three relievers on a three-hitter in a 3-1 victory over Washington. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 41st save, setting a major league rookie record.

Today’s birthdays: Eric Gonzalez 26; John Hicks 28; Austin Pruitt 28; Matt Adams 29; Juan Nicasio 31; Frank Robinson 82.

Sept. 1

1906 — The Philadelphia Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 in 24 innings. Jack Coombs of the Athletics and Joe Harris of the Red Sox pitched all 24 innings. Coombs fanned 18.

1930 — Wes Ferrell of Cleveland beat the St. Louis Browns 9-5 for his 13th straight victory.

1931 — Lou Gehrig hit his third grand slam in four days as the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1.

1958 — Vinegar Bend Mizell of the St. Louis Cardinals set a National League record by walking nine batters and tossing a shutout. Mizell beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

1963 — Curt Simmons of the St. Louis Cardinals allowed six hits, drove in two runs with a triple and stole home plate in a 7-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Simmons’ steal of home is the last by a pitcher.

1975 — Tom Seaver struck out Manny Sanguillen in the seventh inning to become the first pitcher to strike out at least 200 batters in eight consecutive seasons. Seaver recorded 10 strikeouts in the Mets’ 3-0 triumph over Pittsburgh.

1998 — Mark McGwire broke Hack Wilson’s 68-year-old National League record for home runs in a season, hitting his 56th and 57th in the St. Louis Cardinals’ victory over the Florida Marlins.

1999 — Twenty-two of baseball 68 permanent umpires found themselves jobless, the fallout from their union’s failed attempt to force an early start to negotiations for a new labor contract. Under the deal mediated by U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner, the union agreed the 22 “will provide no further services.”

2002 — Miguel Tejada hit a game-ending three-run homer to power Oakland to a 7-5 win, Oakland’s 18th straight victory, over Minnesota.

2007 — Clay Buchholz threw a no-hitter in his second major league start, just hours after being called up by the Boston Red Sox. Buchholz struck out nine, walked three and hit one batter to give the Red Sox a 10-0 victory over Baltimore. He became the 21st rookie to throw a no-hitter.

2008 — Stephen Drew and Adrian Beltre became the first players to hit for the cycle on the same day since Bobby Veach of the Detroit Tigers and George Burns of the New York Giants did it on Sept. 17, 1920. Beltre homered in the second off Texas Rangers starter Matt Harrison, then singled in the fourth and sixth off Harrison. He doubled in the seventh off Luis Mendoza and tripled in the eighth off Josh Rupe to become the fourth Mariners player ever to hit for the cycle. Drew singled in the first, tripled in the third and homered in the fifth against St. Louis Cardinals starter Joel Pineiro. Drew then added a pair of doubles.

2014 — Cole Hamels and three Philadelphia Phillies relievers combined to pitch a no-hitter, beating the Atlanta Braves 7-0. Hamels pulled after six innings. He struck out seven, walked five, hit a batter and threw 108 pitches on a hot afternoon at Turner Field. Relievers Jake Diekman, Ken Giles and closer Jonathan Papelbon each pitched a hitless inning to finish off the fourth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Today’s birthday: Sean O’Sullivan 30.

Sept. 2

1929 — Joe Cronin of the Washington Senators hit for the cycle in a 10-7 win against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

1952 — Mike Fornieles of the Washington Senators, in his major league debut, pitched a one-hitter for a 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics in the second game of a doubleheader.

1965 — Ernie Banks hit his 400th home run as the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 at Wrigley Field. The blow came off Curt Simmons in the third inning.

1971 — Cesar Cedeno’s 200-foot fly ball in the fifth inning fell for an inside-the-park grand slam home run as second baseman Jim Lefebvre and right fielder Bill Buckner of the Dodgers collided. The hit helped the Houston Astros beat Los Angeles 9-3.

1972 — Milt Pappas of the Chicago Cubs retired 26 consecutive San Diego Padres before walking pinch-hitter Larry Stahl on a 3-2 pitch. Pappas then retired Gary Jestadt to finish his 8-0 no-hitter.

1987 — Houston’s Kevin Bass went 4-for-4, including home runs from both sides of plate, and drove in three runs as the Astros posted a 10-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Bass became the first National League player to homer from both sides of the plate twice in one season.

1990 — Dave Stieb, who had lost three no-hit bids with one out to go in the previous two seasons, finally pitched one as the Toronto Blue Jays beat Cleveland 3-0. It was the record ninth no-hitter of the season.

1996 — Mike Greenwell set a major league record by driving in all nine Boston runs, the final one on a 10th-inning single to give the Red Sox a 9-8 victory over Seattle.

1999 — Cal Ripken hit his 400th career home run, joining an exclusive circle of sluggers. Ripken connected off right-hander Rolando Arrojo in the third inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

2001 — New York’s Mike Mussina came within one strike of pitching the first perfect game in the 89-year history of Fenway Park in a 1-0 win over Boston. Mussina’s bid was broken up by pinch-hitter Carl Everett’s clean single.

2002 — Miguel Tejada had his second straight game-ending hit as he singled home Terrence Long with the bases loaded in the ninth inning as Oakland tied the longest winning streak in AL history with a 7-6 victory over Kansas City. Oakland, which overcame a 5-0 deficit, equaled the 19 straight wins by the 1906 Chicago White Sox and the 1947 New York Yankees.

2003 — Eric Gagne set a major league record with his 55th consecutive save in Los Angeles’s 4-1 victory over Houston.

2004 — Gary Sheffield became the second player in history to drive in 100 runs for five different teams, picking up three RBIs in the New York Yankees 9-1 win over Cleveland. Sheffield joined Hall of Famer Dan Brouthers (1887-94) as the only players to accomplish the feat. Sheffield previously drove in 100 runs for San Diego (1992), Florida (1996), Los Angeles (1999-01) and Atlanta (2003).

2012 — Jurickson Profar made quite a debut at age 19, homering in his first major league at-bat and doubling his next time up in the Texas Rangers’ 8-3 win over Cleveland.

Today’s birthdays: Ronald Torreyes 25; Christian Bethancourt 26; Jason Hammel 35.

