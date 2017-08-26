This Date In Baseball

Aug. 27

1897 — Roger Bresnahan, later a Hall of Fame catcher, made his major league debut as a pitcher for the Washington Senators by shutting out the St. Louis Browns 3-0.

1937 — Brooklyn’s Fred Frankhouse pitched a rain-shortened no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds. The game was stopped with two out in the eighth inning and the Dodgers leading 5-0.

1974 — Benny Ayala of the Mets became the first National League player in 13 years to hit a home run in his first major league at-bat, connecting against Houston’s Tom Griffin in New York’s 4-2 victory at Shea Stadium.

1977 — Toby Harrah and Bump Wills of the Texas Rangers hit back-to-back inside-the-park home runs on consecutive pitches in the seventh inning, and the Rangers beat the Yankees 8-2 at Yankee Stadium.

1978 — Joe Morgan of the Cincinnati Reds hit his 200th career home run to become the first player in major league history to have 200 homers and 500 stolen bases.

1982 — Rickey Henderson of Oakland broke Lou Brock’s 1974 record of 118 stolen bases in a season and stole three more bases in the Athletics’ 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. It gave Henderson 122 thefts in 127 games.

1999 — Vladimir Guerrero’s hitting streak was halted at 31 games by Cincinnati’s Ron Villone, and the Reds topped Montreal 4-1. Guerrero went 0-for-2 with an intentional walk against Villone, ending the majors’ longest hitting streak since 1987.

2005 — Jeff Kent became the first player to hit 300 home runs as a second baseman in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-3 win over Houston. The homer was the 325th of his career.

2010 — The Washington Nationals announced rookie sensation Stephen Strasburg had a torn ligament in his right elbow. The 22-year-old right-hander would need ligament replacement operation that requires 12 to 18 months of rehabilitation.

2010 — Florida led off a game with back-to-back homers for the first time in franchise history, Chris Volstad pitched eight strong innings and the Marlins romped 7-1 past slumping Atlanta. Cameron Maybin hit the first pitch of the game into the left-field seats and Logan Morrison then connected off Tommy Hanson for his first major league home run.

2011 — Justin Verlander became the majors’ first 20-game winner, grinding through six innings in the Detroit Tigers’ 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Verlander (20-5) became the first pitcher to win 20 games before the end of August since Arizona’s Curt Schilling in 2002.

Today’s birthdays: Sam Travis, 24; Nick Tropeano, 27; Jordy Mercer, 30.