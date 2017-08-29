This Date In Baseball

Aug. 30

1905 — Ty Cobb made his major league debut, hitting a double off Jack Chesbro of the New York Highlanders in the Tigers’ 5-3 victory.

1910 — Tom Hughes of the New York Yankees pitched a no-hitter for 9 1-3 innings before giving up a single to Harry Niles of the Cleveland Indians. The Yankees lost 5-0, with Hughes giving up seven hits in 11 innings.

1912 — Earl Hamilton of the St. Louis Browns pitched a 5-1 no-hitter against the Tigers at Detroit.

1916 — Dutch Leonard of the Boston Red Sox pitched a no-hitter against the St. Louis Browns for a 4-0 victory.

1918 — The New York Giants beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 1-0 in a game that took 57 minutes to play.

1953 — In the opening game of a doubleheader, rookie Jim Pendleton hit three of the Braves’ major league-record eight homers in a 19-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Braves hit four more homers in the second game, an 11-5 win, to set a major league record for a doubleheader.

1960 — Pete Runnels went 6-for-7 and the Boston Red Sox edged the Detroit Tigers in 15 innings of a doubleheader opener.

1966 — Pete Rose homered from both sides of the plate to lead Cincinnati to a 6-4 win over St. Louis.

1986 — Tommy John, 43, and Joe Niekro, 41, pitched a doubleheader for the New York Yankees against Seattle to become the first 40-plus teammate combo to start a doubleheader since Sept. 13, 1933, when the Chicago Cubs’ Sad Sam Jones, 41, and Red Faber, 44, pitched against the Philadelphia Athletics. John lost the opener and Niekro won the second game, 3-0.

1987 — Minnesota’s Kirby Puckett went 6-for-6 with four RBIs and connected for two homers and two doubles to lead the Twins to a 10-6 victory over the Milwaukee.

1999 — Edgardo Alfonzo of the New York Mets went 6-for-6 with three homers, five RBIs and tied a major league record with six runs in a 17-1 romp over Houston.

2006 — Curt Schilling became the 14th pitcher in major league history to reach 3,000 strikeouts when he fanned Oakland’s Nick Swisher in the first inning of the Red Sox’s 7-2 loss to Oakland.

2014 — Drew Hutchison pitched seven shutout innings, Jose Bautista homered for the fourth straight game and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 2-0. Mark Teixeira’s fourth-inning double was the only hit allowed by Hutchison, who walked two and struck out nine. Aaron Sanchez retired all six batters he faced for his first major league save.

2015 — Jake Arrieta pitched the sixth no-hitter in the majors this season and second against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 10 days, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 2-0 victory. Arrieta struck out a season-high 12 and walked one. Arrieta got the benefit of a close call for the official scorer in the third inning, when Kike Hernandez reached on a fielding error by second baseman Starlin Castro.

2015 — Jacoby Ellsbury hit a three-run homer and Chase Headley and Stephen Drew each added a two-run shot to lead the New York Yankess past Atlanta 20-6. The U.S. flag at Turner Field flew at half-staff and a moment of silence was observed for Gregory K. Murrey. Murrey, a 60-year-old season-ticket holder, died after falling from the upper deck to the lower level on Aug. 29.

Today’s birthdays: Steven Wright, 33; Adam Wainwright, 36.