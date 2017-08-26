Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thomas had 190 yards, Jacksonville St tops Chattanooga 27-13

August 26, 2017 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Roc Thomas gained 190 total yards and had a 76-yard touchdown run to help Jacksonville State beat Chattanooga 27-13 in a season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Thomas had 19 carries for 122 yards and caught three passes for 68 yards. He broke a tackle up the middle on his touchdown run and raced down the sideline for a 10-3 lead in the first quarter.

Safety Jonathan Hagler intercepted Nick Tiano’s overthrown pass and returned it 52 yards for a 20-6 lead. In the fourth, Shaq Davidson’s defender slipped on a double-move route then used a stiff-arm at the goal line to score from 59-yards out.

Bryant Horn made his first collegiate start for Jacksonville State, throwing for 182 yards and one touchdown. He replaced Eli Jenkins, who was 25-0 as a starter against Ohio Valley Conference opponents in three seasons at JSU.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Tiano led a late 89-yard drive for Chattanooga’s first touchdown with 1:30 remaining.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.