Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Appomattox 42, Rustburg 18
Brooke Point 49, King George 7
Brookville 28, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 13
Colonial Heights 20, New Kent 14
Deep Creek 29, Grassfield 7
E.C. Glass 42, Halifax County 20
George Mason 34, TJ-Alexandria 3
Hampton 44, Denbigh 6
Hopewell 54, Tabb 19
Kellam 35, Kempsville 14
Landstown 15, Bayside 10
Ocean Lakes 48, First Colonial 14
Patriot 33, Mountain View 20
Roanoke Catholic 55, Fishburne Military 6
Salem-Va. Beach 41, Princess Anne 6
_____
Keywords: Virginia, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School