Thursday’s Scores

August 31, 2017
 
PREP FOOTBALL

Appomattox 42, Rustburg 18

Brooke Point 49, King George 7

Brookville 28, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 13

Colonial Heights 20, New Kent 14

Deep Creek 29, Grassfield 7

E.C. Glass 42, Halifax County 20

George Mason 34, TJ-Alexandria 3

Hampton 44, Denbigh 6

Hopewell 54, Tabb 19

Kellam 35, Kempsville 14

Landstown 15, Bayside 10

Ocean Lakes 48, First Colonial 14

Patriot 33, Mountain View 20

Roanoke Catholic 55, Fishburne Military 6

Salem-Va. Beach 41, Princess Anne 6

