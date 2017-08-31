Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Justin Pacchioli on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded C Erik Kratz to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.

DETROIT TIGERS — Traded OF Justin Upton to the L.A. Angels for RHP Grayson Long and cash or a player to be named.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Evan Gattis on the 10-day DL. Designated RHP Dayan Diaz for assignment. Recalled C Juan Centeno from Fresno (PCL). Claimed OF Cameron Maybin off waivers from the L.A. Angels. Sent SS Carlos Correa to Corpus Christi (TL) and 3B Colin Moran to Quad Cities (MWL) for rehab assignments.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Adalberto Mejia to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Caleb Smith to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned 2B Taylor Featherston outright to Durham (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 3B Adonis Garcia to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Tucker Barnhart on paternity leave. Recalled C Chad Wallach from Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent C Jett Bandy to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed RHP Juan Nicasio off waivers from Pittsburgh. Designated 1B/OF Brock Stassi for assignment. Sent OF Odubel Herrera to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment. Promoted vice president of sales and ticket operations John Weber to senior vice president of ticket operations and projects, and director of marketing and special projects Michael Harris to vice president of marketing and new media.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LHP Kevin Siegrist from the 10-day DL and designated him for assignment. Recalled RHP John Gant from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent SS Erick Aybar to the AZL Padres for a rehab assignment.

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Traded INF Tony Thomas to Somerset for future considerations.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the L.A. Lakers $500,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Traded OL Laken Tomlinson to San Francisco for an undisclosed draft pick.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed general manager Kevin Colbert to a contract extension through the 2020 draft.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed FB James Tuck.

HOCKEY ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Patrick D’Amico and D Dalton Reum.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Aaron Harstad on a one-year contract.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed RW Wade Murphy to a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — American weightlifter Zachary Wuebben accepted a four-year sanction after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances.

COLLEGE

HOBART — Named Kyle Turri men’s lacrosse defensive coordinator.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the retirement of athletics business manager/bookkeeper Barbara Parker.

RANDOLPH-MACON — Named Hannah Livermon assistant women’s basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Daniel Jones assistant men’s basketball coach.

TEXAS ARLINGTON — Announced graduate men’s basketball C Johnny Hamilton is transferring from Virginia Tech.