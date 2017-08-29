Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL). Recalled LHP Brian Flynn from Omaha.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent 1B Garrett Cooper to Trenton (EL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chih-Wei Hu to Durham (IL). Designated 3B Taylor Featherston for assignment. Reinstated RHP Matt Andriese from the 60-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Jake Diekman to Frisco (TL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated LHP TJ House and OF Norichika Aoki for assignment. Recalled RHPs Joe Biagini and Leonel Campos from Buffalo (IL). Agreed to terms with C Luis Liriano on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Luke Jackson to Gwinnett (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Justin Grimm and SS Addison Russell to Iowa (PCL) for rehab assignments.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Kevin McGowan to Las Vegas (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Erick Fedde to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released LHP Ed Pruitt.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Karim Barton, DE Jake Metz, RB Cedric O’Neal, S Bacarri Rambo, CB Jumal Rolle and WR Rashad Ross.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Kapron Lewis-Moore and LB Alex Scearce.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of DL Cam Johnson. Waived/injured DB Ed Reynolds II.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived OT Cyrus Kouandjio.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB George Winn on injured reserve. Signed RB Daryl Richardson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded LB Marquis Flowers to Cincinnati for a 2018 seventh-round draft pick.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DE Owa Odighizuwa.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released L B Sean Porter. Traded TE Vance McDonald to Pittsburgh for an undisclosed draft pick.

HOCKEY ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Agreed to terms with F Thomas Frazee on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Named Dominic Kinnear assistant coach.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Doug Page media coordinator.

BAYLOR — Suspended S Taion Sells three games and OT Mo Porter one half.

BROWN — Named Bryson Johnson assistant men’s basketball coach.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Rick Duckett assistant head men’s basketball coach.

KENNESAW STATE — Promoted assistant women’s basketball coach Khadija Head to associate head coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Brian Sujecki assistant women’s soccer coach.

SAINT ROSE — Named Jim Thomas men’s and women’s cross country coach.

SIENA — Named Tamara Perea water polo coach.