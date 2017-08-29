Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Umpire Everitt leaves game with injury

August 29, 2017 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Home plate umpire Mike Everitt has left the game between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies in the first inning after being hit by a warmup pitch.

Everitt was crouched behind Tigers catcher James McCann on Tuesday night as starter Michael Fulmer threw warm-up pitches in the middle of the inning. One pitch got past McCann and hit Everitt in the upper right thigh area. He was attended to by a Rockies trainer and left the game.

Tom Woodring moved from second base to home plate and the rest of the game was played with three umpires. The game was delayed 12 minutes.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Rural Development employees gather tomatoes for on a Maryland farm

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.