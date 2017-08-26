Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 


Upton, Cabrera power Tigers past White Sox 6-3

August 26, 2017 10:30 pm
 

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Upton and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back homers in Detroit’s three-run third inning, sparking the Tigers to a rainy 6-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

Cabrera finished with three hits as Detroit won for just the fifth time in 20 games. Dixon Machado had two hits and drove in a run, and Buck Farmer (3-1) pitched into the sixth inning after he was recalled from Triple-A Toledo for his first major league start since June 18.

With two outs and Jose Iglesias on second after a leadoff double, Upton connected against Carlos Rodon for his 28th homer. Cabrera followed with a drive to right that just cleared the glove of a leaping Avisail Garcia, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

It was Cabrera’s first home run since July 28 against Houston and No. 14 on the year. It was the fourth set of back-to-back homers for Detroit this season.

