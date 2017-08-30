Listen Live Sports

US Open glance: Federer, Nadal back in Ashe in 2nd round

August 30, 2017
 
A quick look at the U.S. Open :

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

No surprise here: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both going to be back in Arthur Ashe Stadium for their second-round matches, just as they were for their openers. Federer, owner of 19 Grand Slam titles, is on the afternoon schedule, taking on Mikhail Youzhny of Russia, one match after needing five sets to edge 19-year-old American Frances Tiafoe. Nadal, who has won 15 major trophies, faces Daniel Taro of Japan at night. Federer and Nadal could wind up facing each other in the semifinals next week. Two American men get opportunities to make a statement by knocking off past Grand Slam semifinalist: Taylor Fritz plays No. 6 Dominic Thiem of Australia, who has reached the final four at the French Open twice; Donald Young goes up against No. 18 Gael Monfils, the only 2016 U.S. Open semifinalist in this year’s field at Flushing Meadows. In the women’s draw, Nicole Gibbs of the U.S. takes on No. 1-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, the runner-up in New York a year ago.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 82 degrees (28 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 80 degrees (27 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men’s first round: No. 7 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 9 David Goffin, No. 11 Roberto Bautista-Agut, No. 15 Tomas Berdych, No. 18 Gael Monfils, No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro, No. 30 Adrian Mannarino, No. 31 Feliciano Lopez.

Seeded winners in the men’s second round: No. 10 John Isner, No. 16 Lucas Pouille, No. 17 Sam Querrey.

Seeded winners in the women’s first round: No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 17 Elena Vesnina, No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe, No. 25 Daria Gavrilova, No. 27 Zhang Shuai.

MONDAY’S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men’s first round: No. 14 Nick Kyrgios, No. 22 Fabio Fognini, No. 27 Pablo Cuevas.

Seeded losers in the women’s first round: No. 19 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No. 26 Anett Kontaveit.

STAT OF THE DAY

12 — Aces hit by Maria Sharapova in her 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Timea Babos to reach the third round.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I keep letting people down.” — Nick Kyrgios, after losing 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 to 235th-ranked John Millman.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

