Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USGA Senior Amateur Scores

August 28, 2017 9:08 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
Monday
At The Minikahda Club
Minneapolis
Yardage: 6,764; Par: 72
Match Play
Round of 64

David Brown, Ligonier, Pa. (138) def. Scott Smith, Houston (152), 3 and 2

John McClure, Los Angeles (148) def. Robert Polk, Parker, Colo. (148), 4 and 3

Claud Cooper, Birmingham, Ala. (146) def. Greg Condon, Monte Vista, Colo. (151), 6 and 4

David Nocar, Millersville, Md. (146) def. Ian Harris, Bloomfield, Mich. (150), 2 up

Advertisement

Scott Thomas, Chesterfield, Mo. (151) def. Buzz Fly, Memphis, Tenn. (144), 1 up

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. (147) def. Duke Delcher, Bluffton, S.C. (150), 2 and 1

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (144) def. Michael Dunsmore, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (151), 5 and 3

Ned Zachar, Bedford, N.Y. (147) def. George Zahringer, New York (150), 2 up

Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. (152) def. Chuck Palmer, Dallas (140), 1 up

Bob Cooper, Monroe, La. (147) def. Steve Rogers, Bowling Green, Ky. (148), 3 and 2

Ken Lee, Franklin, Tenn. (146) def. Jack Kearney, Peachtree City, Ga. (151), 4 and 2

        Not all agencies have abandoned goal of saving money from cloud

Mark Coward, Paradise Valley, Ariz. (150) def. Bart Dornier, Metairie, La. (147), 20 holes

Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill. (142) def. Michael Rowley, San Luis Obispo, Calif. (152), 1 up

Ronald LaVerdiere, Amherst, Mass. (149) def. Kevin Cahill, Waukesha, Wis. (147), 3 and 2

Michael Hughett, Tulsa, Okla. (145) def. Larry Corson, Westlake, Texas (151), 3 and 2

James Pearson, Charlotte, N.C. (150) def. T.J. Brudzinski, Columbus, Ohio (147), 1 up

Matthew Sughrue, Arlington, Va. (140) def. David Szewczul, Farmington, Conn. (152), 3 and 1

John Fisher, Collierville, Tenn. (148) def. Andrew Fogarty, Ballwin, Mo. (148), 2 and 1

Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va. (146) def. George Marucci Jr., Villanova, Pa. (151), 1 up

Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa (146) def. Patrick Tallent, Vienna, Va. (150), 6 and 4

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. (143) def. Jay Sessa, Garden City, N.Y. (152), 1 up

John Hornbeck, Saratoga, Wyo. (149) def. Bev Hargraves, Little Rock, Ark. (147), 2 and 1

Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa. (144) def. David Nelson, Reno, Nev. (151), 1 up

Don Donatoni, Malvern, Pa. (150) def. Larry Clark, Kingston, Ga. (147), 4 and 2

Mitch Wilson, Portage, Mich. (140) def. Gordon Marshall, Sarasota, Fla. (152), 5 and 4

John Pierce, San Antonio (148) def. Jeff Hoffman, Folsom, Calif. (148), 1 up

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (151) def. Don Dubois, Newport Beach, Calif. (146), 3 and 2

Russ Perry, Winston Salem, N.C. (146) def. Steve Golliher, Knoxville, Tenn. (150), 20 holes

Bryan Norton, Mission Hills, Kan. (152) def. Tim Jackson, Germantown, Tenn. (142), 2 and 1

Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. (149) def. Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C. (147), 1 up

Chris Hartenstein, Austin, Texas (151) def. Brady Exber, Las Vegas (144), by concession

Alan Hill, Spring Branch, Texas (150) def. Jack Hall, Savannah, Ga. (147), 2 up

Tuesday’s Pairings
Round of 32

8 a.m. — David Brown, Ligonier, Pa. (138) vs. John McClure, Los Angeles (148)

8:10 a.m. — Claud Cooper, Birmingham, Ala. (146) vs. David Nocar, Millersville, Md. (146)

8:20 a.m. — Scott Thomas, Chesterfield, Mo. (151) vs. Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. (147)

8:30 a.m. — Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (144) vs. Ned Zachar, Bedford, N.Y. (147)

8:40 a.m. — Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. (152) vs. Bob Cooper, Monroe, La. (147)

8:50 a.m. — Ken Lee, Franklin, Tenn. (146) vs. Mark Coward, Paradise Valley, Ariz. (150)

9 a.m. — Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill. (142) vs. Ronald LaVerdiere, Amherst, Mass. (149)

9:10 a.m. — Michael Hughett, Tulsa, Okla. (145) vs. James Pearson, Charlotte, N.C. (150)

9:20 a.m. — Matthew Sughrue, Arlington, Va. (140) vs. John Fisher, Collierville, Tenn. (148)

9:30 a.m. — Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va. (146) vs. Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa (146)

9:40 a.m. — Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. (143) vs. John Hornbeck, Saratoga, Wyo. (149)

9:50 a.m. — Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa. (144) vs. Don Donatoni, Malvern, Pa. (150)

10 a.m. — Mitch Wilson, Portage, Mich. (140) vs. John Pierce, San Antonio (148)

10:10 a.m. — Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (151) vs. Russ Perry, Winston Salem, N.C. (146)

10:20 a.m. — Bryan Norton, Mission Hills, Kan. (152) vs. Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. (149)

10:30 a.m. — Chris Hartenstein, Austin, Texas (151) vs. Alan Hill, Spring Branch, Texas (150)

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Texas National Guard aids Hurricane Harvey flood victims

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists picket Woodrow Wilson

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.