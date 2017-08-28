USGA Senior Amateur Scores

|Monday
|At The Minikahda Club
|Minneapolis
|Yardage: 6,764; Par: 72
|Match Play
|Round of 64
David Brown, Ligonier, Pa. (138) def. Scott Smith, Houston (152), 3 and 2
John McClure, Los Angeles (148) def. Robert Polk, Parker, Colo. (148), 4 and 3
Claud Cooper, Birmingham, Ala. (146) def. Greg Condon, Monte Vista, Colo. (151), 6 and 4
David Nocar, Millersville, Md. (146) def. Ian Harris, Bloomfield, Mich. (150), 2 up
Scott Thomas, Chesterfield, Mo. (151) def. Buzz Fly, Memphis, Tenn. (144), 1 up
Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. (147) def. Duke Delcher, Bluffton, S.C. (150), 2 and 1
Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (144) def. Michael Dunsmore, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (151), 5 and 3
Ned Zachar, Bedford, N.Y. (147) def. George Zahringer, New York (150), 2 up
Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. (152) def. Chuck Palmer, Dallas (140), 1 up
Bob Cooper, Monroe, La. (147) def. Steve Rogers, Bowling Green, Ky. (148), 3 and 2
Ken Lee, Franklin, Tenn. (146) def. Jack Kearney, Peachtree City, Ga. (151), 4 and 2
Mark Coward, Paradise Valley, Ariz. (150) def. Bart Dornier, Metairie, La. (147), 20 holes
Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill. (142) def. Michael Rowley, San Luis Obispo, Calif. (152), 1 up
Ronald LaVerdiere, Amherst, Mass. (149) def. Kevin Cahill, Waukesha, Wis. (147), 3 and 2
Michael Hughett, Tulsa, Okla. (145) def. Larry Corson, Westlake, Texas (151), 3 and 2
James Pearson, Charlotte, N.C. (150) def. T.J. Brudzinski, Columbus, Ohio (147), 1 up
Matthew Sughrue, Arlington, Va. (140) def. David Szewczul, Farmington, Conn. (152), 3 and 1
John Fisher, Collierville, Tenn. (148) def. Andrew Fogarty, Ballwin, Mo. (148), 2 and 1
Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va. (146) def. George Marucci Jr., Villanova, Pa. (151), 1 up
Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa (146) def. Patrick Tallent, Vienna, Va. (150), 6 and 4
Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. (143) def. Jay Sessa, Garden City, N.Y. (152), 1 up
John Hornbeck, Saratoga, Wyo. (149) def. Bev Hargraves, Little Rock, Ark. (147), 2 and 1
Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa. (144) def. David Nelson, Reno, Nev. (151), 1 up
Don Donatoni, Malvern, Pa. (150) def. Larry Clark, Kingston, Ga. (147), 4 and 2
Mitch Wilson, Portage, Mich. (140) def. Gordon Marshall, Sarasota, Fla. (152), 5 and 4
John Pierce, San Antonio (148) def. Jeff Hoffman, Folsom, Calif. (148), 1 up
Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (151) def. Don Dubois, Newport Beach, Calif. (146), 3 and 2
Russ Perry, Winston Salem, N.C. (146) def. Steve Golliher, Knoxville, Tenn. (150), 20 holes
Bryan Norton, Mission Hills, Kan. (152) def. Tim Jackson, Germantown, Tenn. (142), 2 and 1
Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. (149) def. Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C. (147), 1 up
Chris Hartenstein, Austin, Texas (151) def. Brady Exber, Las Vegas (144), by concession
Alan Hill, Spring Branch, Texas (150) def. Jack Hall, Savannah, Ga. (147), 2 up
|Tuesday’s Pairings
|Round of 32
8 a.m. — David Brown, Ligonier, Pa. (138) vs. John McClure, Los Angeles (148)
8:10 a.m. — Claud Cooper, Birmingham, Ala. (146) vs. David Nocar, Millersville, Md. (146)
8:20 a.m. — Scott Thomas, Chesterfield, Mo. (151) vs. Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. (147)
8:30 a.m. — Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (144) vs. Ned Zachar, Bedford, N.Y. (147)
8:40 a.m. — Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. (152) vs. Bob Cooper, Monroe, La. (147)
8:50 a.m. — Ken Lee, Franklin, Tenn. (146) vs. Mark Coward, Paradise Valley, Ariz. (150)
9 a.m. — Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill. (142) vs. Ronald LaVerdiere, Amherst, Mass. (149)
9:10 a.m. — Michael Hughett, Tulsa, Okla. (145) vs. James Pearson, Charlotte, N.C. (150)
9:20 a.m. — Matthew Sughrue, Arlington, Va. (140) vs. John Fisher, Collierville, Tenn. (148)
9:30 a.m. — Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va. (146) vs. Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa (146)
9:40 a.m. — Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. (143) vs. John Hornbeck, Saratoga, Wyo. (149)
9:50 a.m. — Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa. (144) vs. Don Donatoni, Malvern, Pa. (150)
10 a.m. — Mitch Wilson, Portage, Mich. (140) vs. John Pierce, San Antonio (148)
10:10 a.m. — Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (151) vs. Russ Perry, Winston Salem, N.C. (146)
10:20 a.m. — Bryan Norton, Mission Hills, Kan. (152) vs. Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. (149)
10:30 a.m. — Chris Hartenstein, Austin, Texas (151) vs. Alan Hill, Spring Branch, Texas (150)