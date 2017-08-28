Listen Live Sports

Vazquez has 4 hits, Red Sox beat Jays despite Pillar’s grab

August 28, 2017 10:41 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Christian Vazquez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Eduardo Nunez added a solo shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Monday night, snapping a four-game skid.

Boston also overcame the latest stellar defensive play from Toronto center fielder Kevin Pillar, who dived to make a sensational catch on the warning track and take a hit away from Mookie Betts in the sixth. The crowd of 35,630 gave Pillar a standing ovation.

Vazquez singled in the second and fifth innings, homered in the seventh and doubled in the eighth to help the AL East-leading Red Sox avoid their first five-game losing streak of the season.

Since July 29, Vazquez is batting .439 (25 for 57) with eight extra-base hits.

Boston leads the second-place Yankees by 3 1/2 games after New York lost 6-2 against Cleveland. The Yankees and Red Sox begin a four-game series in New York on Thursday.

Drew Pomeranz (14-4) got the win and Craig Kimbrel gave up two runs before locking down his 30th save. Danny Barnes (2-5) took the loss.

