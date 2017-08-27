Yankees 10, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|St.Cstr dh
|4
|2
|4
|1
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bird ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Motter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Headley 1b
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ellsbry cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|9
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000—
|1
|New York
|601
|001
|20x—10
E_A.Hicks (2), T.Frazier (10), Segura 3 (16), K.Seager (10), Gamel (3). DP_Seattle 1, New York 1. LOB_Seattle 6, New York 10. 2B_Cruz (25), St.Castro (16), Judge (17), Ellsbury (11). SF_Headley (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Albers L,2-1
|5
|11
|8
|3
|2
|4
|Altavilla
|3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|New York
|Tanaka W,10-10
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
A.Albers pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
WP_Altavilla.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:57. A_40,112 (49,642).