Yankees 10, Mariners 1

Seattle New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Segura ss 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks lf 5 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 St.Cstr dh 4 2 4 1 Cano 2b 3 0 1 0 Bird ph-dh 1 0 1 2 Motter 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 1 2 1 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 Judge rf 3 1 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 5 1 1 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Headley 1b 3 1 0 2 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 Au.Rmne ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Vlencia ph 1 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 1 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 Ellsbry cf 5 2 2 2 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 Trreyes 2b 4 1 3 1 Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 39 10 15 9

Seattle 100 000 000— 1 New York 601 001 20x—10

E_A.Hicks (2), T.Frazier (10), Segura 3 (16), K.Seager (10), Gamel (3). DP_Seattle 1, New York 1. LOB_Seattle 6, New York 10. 2B_Cruz (25), St.Castro (16), Judge (17), Ellsbury (11). SF_Headley (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Albers L,2-1 5 11 8 3 2 4 Altavilla 3 4 2 2 2 4 New York Tanaka W,10-10 7 6 1 1 1 10 Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1

A.Albers pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

WP_Altavilla.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:57. A_40,112 (49,642).