Yankees 10, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Motter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.255
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|c-Valencia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Castro dh
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|a-Bird ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.127
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.280
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Headley 1b
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|b-Romine ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.208
|Ellsbury cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Torreyes 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|9
|4
|8
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000—
|1
|6
|5
|New York
|601
|001
|20x—10
|15
|2
a-singled for Castro in the 7th. b-grounded out for Headley in the 8th. c-flied out for Gamel in the 9th.
E_Segura 3 (16), Seager (10), Gamel (3), Hicks (2), Frazier (10). LOB_Seattle 6, New York 10. 2B_Cruz (25), Castro (16), Judge (17), Ellsbury (11). RBIs_Cruz (101), Castro (48), Sanchez (75), Headley 2 (51), Ellsbury 2 (33), Torreyes (36), Bird 2 (5). SF_Headley.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Cano 2, Haniger 2); New York 5 (Sanchez, Judge, Headley, Frazier, Ellsbury). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; New York 6 for 22.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Romine. FIDP_Headley. GIDP_Gamel.
DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Heredia); New York 1 (Gregorius, Headley).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Albers, L, 2-1
|5
|11
|8
|3
|2
|4
|105
|4.20
|Altavilla
|3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|45
|5.19
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 10-10
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|10
|99
|4.69
|Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.79
Albers pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Altavilla 2-1. WP_Altavilla.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:57. A_40,112 (49,642).