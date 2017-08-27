Listen Live Sports

Yankees 10, Mariners 1

August 27, 2017 4:20 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270
Cano 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Motter 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .289
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .255
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .285
c-Valencia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Totals 33 1 6 1 1 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Castro dh 4 2 4 1 0 0 .314
a-Bird ph-dh 1 0 1 2 0 0 .127
Sanchez c 4 1 2 1 1 1 .277
Judge rf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .280
Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .305
Headley 1b 3 1 0 2 0 0 .272
b-Romine ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Frazier 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .208
Ellsbury cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .244
Torreyes 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .302
Totals 39 10 15 9 4 8
Seattle 100 000 000— 1 6 5
New York 601 001 20x—10 15 2

a-singled for Castro in the 7th. b-grounded out for Headley in the 8th. c-flied out for Gamel in the 9th.

E_Segura 3 (16), Seager (10), Gamel (3), Hicks (2), Frazier (10). LOB_Seattle 6, New York 10. 2B_Cruz (25), Castro (16), Judge (17), Ellsbury (11). RBIs_Cruz (101), Castro (48), Sanchez (75), Headley 2 (51), Ellsbury 2 (33), Torreyes (36), Bird 2 (5). SF_Headley.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Cano 2, Haniger 2); New York 5 (Sanchez, Judge, Headley, Frazier, Ellsbury). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; New York 6 for 22.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Romine. FIDP_Headley. GIDP_Gamel.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Heredia); New York 1 (Gregorius, Headley).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Albers, L, 2-1 5 11 8 3 2 4 105 4.20
Altavilla 3 4 2 2 2 4 45 5.19
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 10-10 7 6 1 1 1 10 99 4.69
Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 5.79

Albers pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Altavilla 2-1. WP_Altavilla.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:57. A_40,112 (49,642).

