Yankees 10, Mariners 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Cano 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Motter 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .289 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .255 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .285 c-Valencia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Totals 33 1 6 1 1 11

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hicks lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Castro dh 4 2 4 1 0 0 .314 a-Bird ph-dh 1 0 1 2 0 0 .127 Sanchez c 4 1 2 1 1 1 .277 Judge rf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .280 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .305 Headley 1b 3 1 0 2 0 0 .272 b-Romine ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Frazier 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .208 Ellsbury cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .244 Torreyes 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .302 Totals 39 10 15 9 4 8

Seattle 100 000 000— 1 6 5 New York 601 001 20x—10 15 2

a-singled for Castro in the 7th. b-grounded out for Headley in the 8th. c-flied out for Gamel in the 9th.

E_Segura 3 (16), Seager (10), Gamel (3), Hicks (2), Frazier (10). LOB_Seattle 6, New York 10. 2B_Cruz (25), Castro (16), Judge (17), Ellsbury (11). RBIs_Cruz (101), Castro (48), Sanchez (75), Headley 2 (51), Ellsbury 2 (33), Torreyes (36), Bird 2 (5). SF_Headley.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Cano 2, Haniger 2); New York 5 (Sanchez, Judge, Headley, Frazier, Ellsbury). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; New York 6 for 22.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Alonso, Romine. FIDP_Headley. GIDP_Gamel.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Heredia); New York 1 (Gregorius, Headley).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Albers, L, 2-1 5 11 8 3 2 4 105 4.20 Altavilla 3 4 2 2 2 4 45 5.19 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 10-10 7 6 1 1 1 10 99 4.69 Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 5.79

Albers pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Altavilla 2-1. WP_Altavilla.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:57. A_40,112 (49,642).