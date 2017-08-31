Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees 6, Red Sox 2

August 31, 2017 11:04 pm
 
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ra.Dvis lf 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 2 0
Holt ph-lf 1 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 5 0 2 0
E.Nunez 2b 5 1 1 0 G.Sanch c 5 1 2 2
Bnntndi cf 2 0 2 1 Grgrius ss 4 0 1 1
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 St.Cstr 2b 5 0 2 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 1 Judge rf 2 1 0 0
Mreland ph 1 0 0 0 Headley dh 4 1 2 0
Devers 3b 2 0 0 0 Bird 1b 4 1 2 3
H.Rmirz 1b 4 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 1 1 0
Young dh 3 1 0 0
Vazquez c 3 0 1 0
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 36 6 14 6
Boston 001 000 001—2
New York 001 013 10x—6

E_Sabathia (1), Dav.Robertson (1). DP_Boston 2, New York 1. LOB_Boston 12, New York 11. 2B_St.Castro (17), Headley (30). HR_G.Sanchez (28), Bird (3). SB_Betts (21). CS_Benintendi (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodriguez L,4-5 5 10 5 5 2 4
Abad 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Hembree 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boyer 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Sabathia W,11-5 6 4 1 1 5 6
Robertson 2 0 0 0 1 1
Betances 1 0 1 1 2 1

E.Rodriguez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Hembree pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Rodriguez (Gardner), by Sabathia (Davis), by Betances (Vazquez), by Betances (Holt).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:44. A_43,309 (49,642).

