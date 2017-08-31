Yankees 6, Red Sox 2

|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ra.Dvis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Holt ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|E.Nunez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Bnntndi cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|St.Cstr 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Headley dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|H.Rmirz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Young dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|36
|6
|14
|6
|Boston
|001
|000
|001—2
|New York
|001
|013
|10x—6
E_Sabathia (1), Dav.Robertson (1). DP_Boston 2, New York 1. LOB_Boston 12, New York 11. 2B_St.Castro (17), Headley (30). HR_G.Sanchez (28), Bird (3). SB_Betts (21). CS_Benintendi (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodriguez L,4-5
|5
|10
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Abad
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Sabathia W,11-5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|5
|6
|Robertson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Betances
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
E.Rodriguez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Hembree pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Rodriguez (Gardner), by Sabathia (Davis), by Betances (Vazquez), by Betances (Holt).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:44. A_43,309 (49,642).