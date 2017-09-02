Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2 die in Denmark race after car hits spectators

September 16, 2017 8:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two spectators died after being hit by a rally car which came off the road in a western Denmark street race.

In a statement Saturday, Danish police said the car was driven by a 73-year-old male and 22-year-old female co-pilot.

The spectators died shortly afterward, police said, without giving further details.

The driver and co-driver were both taken to the hospital but have no life-threatening injuries.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The Ekstra Bladet tabloid said the rest of the one-day race featuring about 60 cars was canceled. It was the 10th edition of a locally organized rally in Randers, some 210 kilometers (130 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.