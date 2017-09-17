Listen Live Sports

2017 Near No-Hitters

September 17, 2017 3:57 pm
 
No-hitters that were broken up in the 10th inning this season:

Aug. 23 — Rich Hill, Los Angeles Dodgers, leadoff homer to left field by Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison; Pittsburgh 1-0.

No-hitters that were broken up in the ninth inning this season:

April 18 — Wei-Yin Chen (7), Brad Ziegler (1), Kyle Barraclough, Miami, one-out double to right-center by Seattle’s Mitch Haniger; Miami 5-0.

June 30 — Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta, leadoff home run by Oakland’s Matt Olson; Atlanta 3-1.

July 9 — Kyle Freeland, Colorado, one-out single to left field by Chicago White Sox’s Melky Cabrera; Colorado 10-0.

July 31 — Gio Gonzalez, Washington, leadoff single to center by Miami’s Dee Gordon; Washington 1-0.

Sept. 17 — Matt Boyd, Detroit, two-out double to right-center by Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson; Detroit 12-0.

