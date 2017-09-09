Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Aaron Donald ends holdout, reports to Rams without new deal

September 9, 2017 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald has reported to the Los Angeles Rams, ending a holdout that began in May.

The Rams confirmed Saturday they did not agree on a new contract with Donald.

Donald passed his physical but will not play in the season opener against Indianapolis on Sunday. He will not lose a game check.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection held out for four months, demanding a new contract after three standout NFL seasons. He is to make $1.8 million this year and $6.9 million in 2018 under the terms of his rookie deal.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Tanzel Smart, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Tulane, is expected to start in Donald’s place Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.