Abreu hits for cycle as White Sox rout Giants 13-1

September 9, 2017 10:33 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu became the first White Sox player to hit for the cycle in 17 years, among six Chicago players to go deep in a 13-1 rout of the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Abreu hit his 29th homer in the first off former White Sox starter Jeff Samardzija (9-13), doubled in the third, struck out in the fifth, singled in the seventh against Josh Osich and hit a two-run triple in the eighth versus Roberto Gomez. The previous White Sox player to hit for the cycle was Jose Valentin against the Baltimore Orioles on April 27, 2000.

Tim Anderson, Avisail Garcia and Yoan Moncada also hit solo home runs, Nicky Delmonico had a two-run drive and Yolmer Sanchez added a three-run homer, the 13th time Chicago hit six or more in a game.

