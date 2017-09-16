Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Adjamah helps Jacksonville beat Division II Walsh 56-31

September 16, 2017 3:47 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Adjamah scored three touchdowns and Jacksonville defeated Division II Walsh 56-31 on Saturday, two days before the university resumes classes following Hurricane Irma.

The Jacksonville campus closed on Sept. 8 and there was free admission to the football game played at the D.B. Milne Field, the on-campus stadium.

Rylan Wells finished 14-of-18 passing for 206 yards, throwing for three touchdowns with no interceptions for the Dolphins (1-1). Adjamah rushed 12 times for 99 yards and two scores.

Wells connected with Adjamah on a 23-yard scoring pass early in the game. Kasey Tingler responded with a 44-yard field goal for Walsh but the Dolphins scored four more touchdowns before the half to lead 35-3.

Mitchell Ault was 20 of 26 for 238 yards receiving for the Cavaliers (0-2), but was intercepted twice. He also ran for a score.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

