Albany blanks Morgan State 26-0 behind Mofor’s 2 TDs

September 9, 2017 4:34 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Karl Mofor rushed for 98 yards with two touchdowns as Albany defeated Morgan State 26-0 on Saturday.

The freshman, who gained 128 yards in the Great Danes opener last week, averaged 5.4 yards a carry. He scored on runs of 4 and 29 yards. Will Brunson passed for 143 yards and a score, completing 10 of 21 passes. Jordan Crockett, 55 yards receiving, caught the 34-yard TD pass to break open a scoreless game late in the first half. Ethan Stark added field goals of 32 and 41 yards for Albany (1-1).

Morgan State (0-2) got 170 yards passing from Elijah Staley, who completed 18 of 40 passes. The Bears, who have not scored on offense since November 26, 2016, gained just 64 yards rushing. Saturday, the Bears marched as far as the Albany 20 just once.

