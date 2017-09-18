Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Altherr’s grand slam lifts Phillies past Dodgers 4-3

September 18, 2017 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Altherr hit a grand slam, the first ever given up by Clayton Kershaw, to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Los Angeles Dodgers and their ace, 4-3 on Monday night.

Chris Taylor and Justin Turner led off the game with consecutive homers and Curtis Granderson also went deep for the Dodgers, who opened play with a magic number of four to clinch the NL West. At 96-54, Los Angeles still has the best record in baseball.

The Phillies have been a thorn in the side of Kerhshaw (17-4). The Dodgers’ ace left-hander dropped to 3-5 in his career versus Philadelphia, one of just three teams he has a losing record against.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was cruising until the sixth, when he allowed a bloop single by Freddy Galvis between a pair of walks to load the bases for Altherr. The Phillies outfielder crushed Kershaw’s 1-1 breaking ball 418 feet to left to give Philadelphia a 4-2 advantage.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Turkeys at USDA Farmers Market

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.