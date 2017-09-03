Listen Live Sports

American Association

September 3, 2017 10:01 pm
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 58 39 .598
Kansas City 55 43 .561
Gary Southshore 55 43 .561
Sioux City 45 53 .459 13½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 61 38 .616
Fargo-Moorhead 57 42 .576 4
St. Paul 48 50 .490 12½
Sioux Falls 44 54 .449 16½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 60 38 .612
Cleburne 46 52 .469 14
Texas 42 56 .429 18
Salina 18 81 .182 42½

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 10, Winnipeg 1

Wichita 11, Salina 2

Sioux Falls 6, Sioux City 1

Gary Southshore 2, Lincoln 1

Cleburne 5, Texas 3

Wichita at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Wichita at Laredo, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 3:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

