Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

September 4, 2017 1:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 58 40 .592
Gary Southshore 56 43 .566
Kansas City 55 43 .561 3
Sioux City 45 54 .455 13½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 61 38 .616
Fargo-Moorhead 57 42 .576 4
St. Paul 48 50 .490 12½
Sioux Falls 45 54 .455 16
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 60 38 .612
Cleburne 47 52 .475 13½
Texas 42 57 .424 18½
Salina 18 81 .182 42½

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 10, Winnipeg 1

Wichita 11, Salina 2

Sioux Falls 6, Sioux City 1

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Gary Southshore 2, Lincoln 1

Cleburne 5, Texas 3

Wichita at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City 11, St. Paul 8

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

        SSA IG uncovers $37M in improper payments to deceased veterans

St. Paul at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Wichita at Laredo, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 3:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.