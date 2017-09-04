American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|58
|40
|.592
|—
|Kansas City
|56
|43
|.566
|2½
|Gary Southshore
|56
|43
|.566
|2½
|Sioux City
|45
|54
|.455
|13½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|61
|38
|.616
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|57
|42
|.576
|4
|St. Paul
|48
|51
|.485
|13
|Sioux Falls
|45
|54
|.455
|16
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|60
|38
|.612
|—
|Cleburne
|47
|52
|.475
|13½
|Texas
|42
|57
|.424
|18½
|Salina
|18
|81
|.182
|42½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 10, Winnipeg 1
Wichita 11, Salina 2
Sioux Falls 6, Sioux City 1
Gary Southshore 2, Lincoln 1
Cleburne 5, Texas 3
Wichita at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City 11, St. Paul 8
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.
Wichita at Laredo, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 3:05 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
No games scheduled