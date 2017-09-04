American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|58
|41
|.586
|—
|Kansas City
|57
|43
|.570
|1½
|Gary Southshore
|57
|43
|.570
|1½
|Sioux City
|46
|54
|.460
|12½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|62
|38
|.620
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|57
|43
|.570
|5
|St. Paul
|48
|52
|.480
|14
|Sioux Falls
|45
|55
|.450
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|61
|38
|.616
|—
|Cleburne
|47
|53
|.470
|14½
|Texas
|43
|57
|.430
|18½
|Salina
|18
|82
|.180
|43½
___
Texas 8, Cleburne 7
Kansas City 9, St. Paul 8
Gary Southshore 3, Lincoln 2
Wichita at Laredo, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg 8, Fargo-Moorhead 3
Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 2
Wichita 4, Salina 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled