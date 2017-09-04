Listen Live Sports

American Association

September 4, 2017
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 58 41 .586
Kansas City 57 43 .570
Gary Southshore 57 43 .570
Sioux City 46 54 .460 12½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 62 38 .620
Fargo-Moorhead 57 43 .570 5
St. Paul 48 52 .480 14
Sioux Falls 45 55 .450 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 61 38 .616
Cleburne 47 53 .470 14½
Texas 43 57 .430 18½
Salina 18 82 .180 43½

Monday’s Games

Texas 8, Cleburne 7

Kansas City 9, St. Paul 8

Gary Southshore 3, Lincoln 2

Wichita at Laredo, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg 8, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 2

Wichita 4, Salina 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

