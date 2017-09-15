Listen Live Sports

American DeFrantz elected to 2nd term as IOC vice president

September 15, 2017 2:07 pm
 
LIMA, Peru (AP) — American Anita DeFrantz has won her second term as vice president of the International Olympic Committee.

DeFrantz, a bronze medalist in rowing at the 1976 Olympics, also served as an IOC vice president from 1997-2001. She has spent 14 of the past 25 years on the IOC’s executive board.

Robin Mitchell of Fiji, Nicole Hoevertsz of Aruba and Denis Oswald of Switzerland were also elected to the IOC executive board Friday in one of the few contested elections at this week’s meetings. There were six candidates vying for three spots.

On Wednesday, the IOC awarded the 2024 Olympics to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles in votes that required only a show of hands because there was no opposition for either.

