American League

September 2, 2017 12:46 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 77 58 .570
New York 71 63 .530
Baltimore 69 66 .511 8
Tampa Bay 68 68 .500
Toronto 62 73 .459 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 78 56 .582
Minnesota 70 64 .522 8
Kansas City 66 67 .496 11½
Detroit 58 76 .433 20
Chicago 52 81 .391 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 80 53 .602
Los Angeles 69 66 .511 12
Texas 67 67 .500 13½
Seattle 67 68 .496 14
Oakland 58 76 .433 22½

Thursday’s Games

Houston 5, Texas 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 11, Baltimore 8

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2, 1st game

Baltimore 1, Toronto 0, 13 innings

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0, 2nd game

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 9

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 6

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Pomeranz 14-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-10), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3) at Houston (Peacock 10-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Kluber 13-4) at Detroit (Zimmermann 8-11), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 11-6) at Baltimore (Miley 8-10), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Garcia 0-0) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-10), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12) at Texas (Griffin 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-3) at Houston (Morton 10-6), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Cotton 7-10) at Seattle (Gallardo 5-10), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

