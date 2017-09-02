|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|77
|58
|.570
|—
|New York
|71
|63
|.530
|5½
|Baltimore
|69
|66
|.511
|8
|Tampa Bay
|68
|68
|.500
|9½
|Toronto
|62
|73
|.459
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|78
|56
|.582
|—
|Minnesota
|70
|64
|.522
|8
|Kansas City
|66
|67
|.496
|11½
|Detroit
|58
|76
|.433
|20
|Chicago
|52
|81
|.391
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|53
|.602
|—
|Los Angeles
|69
|66
|.511
|12
|Texas
|67
|67
|.500
|13½
|Seattle
|67
|68
|.496
|14
|Oakland
|58
|76
|.433
|22½
___
Houston 5, Texas 1
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 11, Baltimore 8
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 2
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2, 1st game
Baltimore 1, Toronto 0, 13 innings
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0, 2nd game
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 9
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 6
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 3, Oakland 2
Boston (Pomeranz 14-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-10), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3) at Houston (Morton 10-6), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Kluber 13-4) at Detroit (Zimmermann 8-11), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 11-6) at Baltimore (Miley 8-10), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Garcia 0-0) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-10), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12) at Texas (Griffin 6-5), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-3) at Houston (Peacock 10-2), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Cotton 7-10) at Seattle (Gallardo 5-10), 9:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at Detroit (Fulmer 10-12), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 2-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-7), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 6-2) at Minnesota (Santana 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-3) at Houston (Fiers 8-9), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Perez 10-10), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 3-7) at Seattle (Albers 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-6), 8:05 p.m.