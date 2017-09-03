Listen Live Sports

American League

September 3, 2017
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 77 59 .566
New York 72 63 .533
Baltimore 69 67 .507 8
Tampa Bay 68 69 .496
Toronto 63 73 .463 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 79 56 .585
Minnesota 71 64 .526 8
Kansas City 66 68 .493 12½
Detroit 58 77 .430 21
Chicago 53 81 .396 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 53 .607
Los Angeles 70 66 .515 12½
Seattle 68 68 .500 14½
Texas 67 68 .496 15
Oakland 58 77 .430 24

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2, 1st game

Baltimore 1, Toronto 0, 13 innings

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0, 2nd game

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 9

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 6

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 17, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 4, 10 innings

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Anderson 2-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-7), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10) at Minnesota (Santana 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-3) at Houston (Fiers 8-9), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Perez 10-10), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 3-7) at Seattle (Albers 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-6), 7:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

