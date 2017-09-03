|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|77
|59
|.566
|—
|New York
|72
|63
|.533
|4½
|Baltimore
|69
|67
|.507
|8
|Tampa Bay
|68
|69
|.496
|9½
|Toronto
|63
|73
|.463
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|79
|56
|.585
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|64
|.526
|8
|Kansas City
|66
|68
|.493
|12½
|Detroit
|58
|77
|.430
|21
|Chicago
|53
|81
|.396
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|53
|.607
|—
|Los Angeles
|70
|66
|.515
|12½
|Seattle
|68
|68
|.500
|14½
|Texas
|67
|68
|.496
|15
|Oakland
|58
|77
|.430
|24
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2, 1st game
Baltimore 1, Toronto 0, 13 innings
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0, 2nd game
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 9
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 6
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 3, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 17, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 4, 10 innings
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Oakland 6
Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 2-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-7), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10) at Minnesota (Santana 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-3) at Houston (Fiers 8-9), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Perez 10-10), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 3-7) at Seattle (Albers 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-6), 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.