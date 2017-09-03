Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 3, 2017 5:22 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 77 59 .566
New York 72 63 .533
Baltimore 70 67 .511
Tampa Bay 68 70 .493 10
Toronto 63 74 .460 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 80 56 .588
Minnesota 71 64 .526
Kansas City 66 68 .493 13
Detroit 58 78 .426 22
Chicago 54 81 .400 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 53 .607
Los Angeles 70 66 .515 12½
Seattle 68 68 .500 14½
Texas 67 68 .496 15
Oakland 58 77 .430 24

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 17, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 4, 10 innings

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Detroit 1

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 6-2) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-8), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1) at Oakland (Smith 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 11-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 12-6) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 6-10) at Boston (Porcello 9-15), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 8-9) at Atlanta (Dickey 9-8), 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.