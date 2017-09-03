|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|77
|59
|.566
|—
|New York
|72
|63
|.533
|4½
|Baltimore
|70
|67
|.511
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|68
|70
|.493
|10
|Toronto
|63
|74
|.460
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|80
|56
|.588
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|64
|.526
|8½
|Kansas City
|66
|68
|.493
|13
|Detroit
|58
|78
|.426
|22
|Chicago
|54
|81
|.400
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|53
|.607
|—
|Los Angeles
|70
|66
|.515
|12½
|Seattle
|68
|68
|.500
|14½
|Texas
|67
|68
|.496
|15
|Oakland
|58
|77
|.430
|24
___
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 17, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 4, 10 innings
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Oakland 6
Cleveland 11, Detroit 1
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 12 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 2
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 6-2) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-8), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1) at Oakland (Smith 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 11-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 12-6) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 6-10) at Boston (Porcello 9-15), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 8-9) at Atlanta (Dickey 9-8), 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.