American League

September 4, 2017 4:00 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 77 60 .562
New York 73 63 .537
Baltimore 70 67 .511 7
Tampa Bay 68 70 .493
Toronto 63 74 .460 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 80 56 .588
Minnesota 71 65 .522 9
Kansas City 67 68 .496 12½
Detroit 58 78 .426 22
Chicago 54 81 .400 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 83 53 .610
Los Angeles 70 67 .511 13½
Seattle 69 68 .504 14½
Texas 68 68 .500 15
Oakland 58 78 .426 25

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 17, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 4, 10 innings

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Detroit 1

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6

Seattle 10, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 6-2) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-8), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 14-8) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2) at Oakland (Smith 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 11-3) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-5), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 12-6) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 6-10) at Boston (Porcello 9-15), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 8-9) at Atlanta (Dickey 9-8), 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5) at Baltimore (Jimenez 5-9), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 14-9) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Colon 6-10) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-8) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gonzalez 7-10) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-11), 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 14-8) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2) at Oakland (Graveman 4-4), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-8) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

