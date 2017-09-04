|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|77
|60
|.562
|—
|New York
|73
|63
|.537
|3½
|Baltimore
|70
|67
|.511
|7
|Tampa Bay
|68
|70
|.493
|9½
|Toronto
|63
|74
|.460
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|81
|56
|.591
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|65
|.522
|9½
|Kansas City
|68
|68
|.500
|12½
|Detroit
|58
|79
|.423
|23
|Chicago
|54
|82
|.397
|26½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|53
|.610
|—
|Los Angeles
|70
|67
|.511
|13½
|Seattle
|69
|68
|.504
|14½
|Texas
|68
|68
|.500
|15
|Oakland
|58
|78
|.426
|25
___
Cleveland 11, Detroit 1
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 12 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 6
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6
Seattle 10, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 2
Kansas City 7, Detroit 6
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 14-9) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Colon 6-10) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 7-8) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gonzalez 7-10) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-11), 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 4-4), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 10-8) at Seattle (Miranda 8-6), 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.