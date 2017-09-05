Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 5, 2017 10:03 am
 
< a min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 77 61 .558
New York 74 63 .540
Baltimore 70 68 .507 7
Tampa Bay 69 70 .496
Toronto 64 74 .464 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 81 56 .591
Minnesota 71 66 .518 10
Kansas City 68 68 .500 12½
Detroit 58 79 .423 23
Chicago 54 82 .397 26½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 84 53 .613
Los Angeles 71 67 .514 13½
Texas 69 68 .504 15
Seattle 69 69 .500 15½
Oakland 58 79 .423 26

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Detroit 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 9, 11 innings

Houston 6, Seattle 2

Toronto 10, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 4

Texas 8, Atlanta 2

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Slegers 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Oakland (Manaea 9-9), 3:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 7-10) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Boston (Fister 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 9-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 2-8), 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Seattle (Leake 8-12), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

