|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|77
|61
|.558
|—
|New York
|74
|63
|.540
|2½
|Baltimore
|70
|68
|.507
|7
|Tampa Bay
|69
|70
|.496
|8½
|Toronto
|64
|74
|.464
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|81
|56
|.591
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|66
|.518
|10
|Kansas City
|68
|68
|.500
|12½
|Detroit
|58
|79
|.423
|23
|Chicago
|54
|82
|.397
|26½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|53
|.613
|—
|Los Angeles
|71
|67
|.514
|13½
|Texas
|69
|68
|.504
|15
|Seattle
|69
|69
|.500
|15½
|Oakland
|58
|79
|.423
|26
___
Kansas City 7, Detroit 6
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 9, 11 innings
Houston 6, Seattle 2
Toronto 10, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 4
Texas 8, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Slegers 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Oakland (Manaea 9-9), 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 7-10) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Boston (Fister 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 9-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 2-8), 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Seattle (Leake 8-12), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.