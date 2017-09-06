|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|78
|61
|.561
|—
|New York
|74
|64
|.536
|3½
|Baltimore
|71
|68
|.511
|7
|Tampa Bay
|70
|70
|.500
|8½
|Toronto
|64
|75
|.460
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|82
|56
|.594
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|67
|.514
|11
|Kansas City
|68
|69
|.496
|13½
|Detroit
|59
|79
|.428
|23
|Chicago
|54
|83
|.394
|27½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|53
|.616
|—
|Los Angeles
|72
|67
|.518
|13½
|Texas
|69
|68
|.504
|15½
|Seattle
|69
|70
|.496
|16½
|Oakland
|58
|80
|.420
|27
Kansas City 7, Detroit 6
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 9, 11 innings
Houston 6, Seattle 2
Toronto 10, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 4
Texas 8, Atlanta 2
Texas at Atlanta, ppd.
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Boston 3, Toronto 2, 19 innings
Detroit 13, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7, 10 innings
Houston 3, Seattle 1
Minnesota (Slegers 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Gonzalez 7-10) at Atlanta (Gohara 0-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Oakland (Manaea 9-9), 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 7-10) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Boston (Fister 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 9-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-11), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Seattle (Moore 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.