Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 6, 2017 4:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 78 61 .561
New York 74 64 .536
Baltimore 71 68 .511 7
Tampa Bay 70 70 .500
Toronto 64 75 .460 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 56 .594
Minnesota 71 67 .514 11
Kansas City 68 69 .496 13½
Detroit 59 79 .428 23
Chicago 54 83 .394 27½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 85 53 .616
Los Angeles 72 67 .518 13½
Texas 69 68 .504 15½
Seattle 69 70 .496 16½
Oakland 58 80 .420 27

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Detroit 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 9, 11 innings

Houston 6, Seattle 2

Toronto 10, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 4

Texas 8, Atlanta 2

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Atlanta, ppd.

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Boston 3, Toronto 2, 19 innings

Detroit 13, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7, 10 innings

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Slegers 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Gonzalez 7-10) at Atlanta (Gohara 0-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Oakland (Manaea 9-9), 3:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 7-10) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Boston (Fister 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 9-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-11), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Seattle (Moore 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Kluber 14-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 9-10) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.