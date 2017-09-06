|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|79
|61
|.564
|—
|New York
|74
|64
|.536
|4
|Baltimore
|71
|68
|.511
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|70
|71
|.496
|9½
|Toronto
|64
|76
|.457
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|83
|56
|.597
|—
|Minnesota
|72
|67
|.518
|11
|Kansas City
|69
|69
|.500
|13½
|Detroit
|59
|80
|.424
|24
|Chicago
|54
|84
|.391
|28½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|53
|.616
|—
|Los Angeles
|72
|68
|.514
|14
|Texas
|70
|69
|.504
|15½
|Seattle
|69
|70
|.496
|16½
|Oakland
|59
|80
|.424
|26½
___
Texas at Atlanta, ppd.
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Boston 3, Toronto 2, 19 innings
Detroit 13, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7, 10 innings
Houston 3, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 6
Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 6, Toronto 1
Kansas City 13, Detroit 2
Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 14-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 9-10) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.