Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 7, 2017 1:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 79 61 .564
New York 74 64 .536 4
Baltimore 71 68 .511
Tampa Bay 70 71 .496
Toronto 64 76 .457 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 83 56 .597
Minnesota 72 67 .518 11
Kansas City 69 69 .500 13½
Detroit 59 80 .424 24
Chicago 54 84 .391 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 86 53 .619
Los Angeles 72 68 .514 14½
Texas 70 69 .504 16
Seattle 69 71 .493 17½
Oakland 59 80 .424 27

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Atlanta, ppd.

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Boston 3, Toronto 2, 19 innings

Advertisement

Detroit 13, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7, 10 innings

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 6

        SSA IG uncovers $37M in improper payments to deceased veterans

Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6, Toronto 1

Kansas City 13, Detroit 2

Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 5, Seattle 3

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 14-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 9-10) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.