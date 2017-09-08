Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 8, 2017 4:00 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 79 61 .564
New York 75 64 .540
Baltimore 71 69 .507 8
Tampa Bay 70 71 .496
Toronto 64 76 .457 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 84 56 .600
Minnesota 73 67 .521 11
Kansas City 69 70 .496 14½
Detroit 59 80 .424 24½
Chicago 54 85 .388 29½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 86 53 .619
Los Angeles 72 68 .514 14½
Texas 70 69 .504 16
Seattle 69 71 .493 17½
Oakland 59 80 .424 27

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 6

Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game

Advertisement

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6, Toronto 1

Kansas City 13, Detroit 2

Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 5, Seattle 3

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 1

        5 potential changes to federal retirement: How much they'd cost feds, retirees

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Farmer 3-2) at Toronto (Stroman 11-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 8-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 9-8) at Boston (Pomeranz 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-10) at Texas (Perez 11-10), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 14-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 2-2) at Oakland (Cotton 7-10), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12) at Seattle (Leake 8-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Tillman 1-7) at Cleveland (Tomlin 8-9), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-6) at Texas (Griffin 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-6) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Sanchez 3-3) at Toronto (Anderson 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-2) at Boston (Sale 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at Kansas City (Junis 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 10-2) at Oakland (Gossett 3-8), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Albers 3-1), 9:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA scientists reach out to kids at conventions

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.