|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|79
|61
|.564
|—
|New York
|75
|64
|.540
|3½
|Baltimore
|71
|69
|.507
|8
|Tampa Bay
|70
|71
|.496
|9½
|Toronto
|64
|76
|.457
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|84
|56
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|73
|67
|.521
|11
|Kansas City
|69
|70
|.496
|14½
|Detroit
|59
|80
|.424
|24½
|Chicago
|54
|85
|.388
|29½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|86
|53
|.619
|—
|Los Angeles
|72
|68
|.514
|14½
|Texas
|70
|69
|.504
|16
|Seattle
|69
|71
|.493
|17½
|Oakland
|59
|80
|.424
|27
___
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 6
Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 6, Toronto 1
Kansas City 13, Detroit 2
Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 5, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Detroit (Farmer 3-2) at Toronto (Stroman 11-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Miley 8-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 9-8) at Boston (Pomeranz 14-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-10) at Texas (Perez 11-10), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 14-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (McHugh 2-2) at Oakland (Cotton 7-10), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12) at Seattle (Leake 8-12), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Tillman 1-7) at Cleveland (Tomlin 8-9), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-6) at Texas (Griffin 6-5), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Morton 11-6) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Sanchez 3-3) at Toronto (Anderson 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-2) at Boston (Sale 15-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at Kansas City (Junis 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 10-2) at Oakland (Gossett 3-8), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Albers 3-1), 9:10 p.m.